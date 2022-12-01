Arizona State wins thriller over Colorado in Pac-12 opener

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Cambridge’s 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left lifted visiting Arizona State to a thrilling 60-59 comeback victory against Colorado on Thursday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

The Sun Devils (7-1, 1-0) missed 18 of their first 19 shots from 3-point range but then sank 4 treys in the last 4:53 to rally from a 12-point deficit with six minutes remaining.

Colorado’s KJ Simpson missed a long 3-pointer as time expired.

Devan Cambridge, Desmond’s brother, scored 18 points for the Sun Devils, who extended their winning streak to five games.

ASU played without Frankie Collins (non-COVID illness). Going into the game, Collins was second on team with a 12.9 scoring average,

Simpson had 13 points and 6 rebounds, and Tristan da Silva chipped in with 10 points and 8 rebounds for the Buffaloes (4-4, 0-1), who put 10 different players in the scoring column.

Alonzo Gaffney’s 3-pointer and DJ Horne’s right-side jumper moved ASU within 56-51 with 4:13 to go. That was the closest the Sun Devils had gotten within since midway through the first half.

The Cambridges, first Desmond and then Devan, nailed 3-pointers to give the Sun Devils their first lead (57-56) since being ahead 8-6.

Jalen Gabbidon sank three free throws to give Colorado a 59-57 edge with 2:01 remaining to help set up the exciting ending.

Simpson’s layup 27 seconds before intermission closed a 6-0 run that gave the Buffaloes a 38-23 halftime lead, their largest advantage to that point.

J’Vonne Hadley and Luke O’Brien each had 6 first-half points for Colorado, which outrebounded ASU 29-17 overall and 9-5 on the offensive boards that helped account for a 9-2 edge in second-chance points.

Devan Cambridge’s 8 points led the Sun Devils, who shot 29% overall (9 of 31) and missed all 13 attempts from 3-point range.

