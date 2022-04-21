Arizona State linebacker Eric Gentry, receiver Ricky Pearsall enter portal

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The exodus continues at Arizona State, with standout linebacker Eric Gentry and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall entering the transfer portal.

The number of Sun Devils players in the portal this offseason now stands at 12, The Athletic reported Thursday.

Gentry played in 13 games for Arizona State as a freshman last season and had 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and two passes defensed. He was a consensus freshman All-America selection.

Pearsall led the Sun Devils with 48 catches, 580 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Coach Herm Edwards’ program is being investigated for potential recruiting violations by the NCAA. Five assistant coaches either have been fired or resigned since the end of last season, which saw the Sun Devils finish 8-5.

Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is among the players to leave Tempe, transferring to LSU in March.

–Field Level Media