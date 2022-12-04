Arizona State fends off Stanford to start 2-0 in Pac-12 play

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Cambridge Jr. led all scorers with 19 points in Arizona State’s 68-64 victory over Stanford in a Pac-12 game Sunday at Tempe, Ariz.

Stanford’s Michael O’Connell made a 3-pointer after a steal to cut the Sun Devils’ lead to 65-62 with 16.7 seconds left. Luther Muhammad made one of two free throws with 16 seconds left for Arizona State (8-1, 2-0 Pac-12).

Stanford (3-6, 0-2) then had a turnover that led to DJ Horne making two free throws with 9.5 seconds left to increase Arizona State’s lead to 68-62.

After Harrison Ingram made a layup with 3 seconds left and the Cardinal used a timeout, Arizona State managed to run out the clock.

Arizona State is 8-1 overall for the first time since 2018-19. It is 2-0 in the Pac-12, the first time that’s happened in Bobby Hurley’s eight years as coach.

Cambridge’s brother Devan Cambridge scored 12 points and Frankie Collins had 11. Warren Washington had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Stanford was led by Spencer Jones’ 13 points before he fouled out with 1:35 remaining. Michael Jones and Ingram finished with 12 apiece.

The Sun Devils took control of the game by going on an 11-2 run to take a 61-53 lead with 1:35 remaining.

The Cardinal did not make a field goal from 6:17 remaining until 1:27 was left. In that span, they missed five shots and Arizona State was 4 of 7 from the field.

Maxime Raynaud, who finished with 10 points, ended the drought with a shot in the lane that cut the lead to 61-55.

Collins nailed a 3-pointer on Arizona State’s next possession with 50 seconds remaining.

Arizona State led by as many as 13 points in the first half before going into halftime up 32-21.

Stanford went on a 13-2 run to cut the lead to 36-34 with 14:36 remaining. Raynaud scored six points, including a dunk, and Spencer Jones had a 3-pointer in the run.

After Arizona State took a 49-41 lead with 7:45 left, Stanford went on a 10-1 run. Michael Jones’ 3-pointer followed by his two free throws gave the Cardinal a 51-50 lead with 5:27 remaining.

It was the Cardinal’s first lead since it led 2-0.

