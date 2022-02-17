Arizona State completes rare season sweep of Oregon

Feb 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jay Heath (5) and Arizona State Sun Devils center Enoch Boakye (14) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Graham scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Arizona State rode balanced scoring to an 81-57 victory over Oregon on Thursday at Tempe, Ariz.

The Sun Devils (9-15, 5-9 Pac-12) swept the regular-season series over the Ducks (17-9, 10-5) for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

DJ Horne, Kimani Lawrence and Marreon Jackson each had 16 points for the Sun Devils, who have won three of their past five games after enduring a four-game losing streak.

Oregon has lost two of its last three games after a four-game winning streak.

The Ducks, who made 34.5 percent of their shots from the field, including just 19.2 percent (5 of 26) from 3-point range, were led by Will Richardson’s 12 points. Eric Williams Jr. added 11 points.

After Williams made a 3-pointer with 11:18 left to cut Arizona State’s lead to 56-45, the Sun Devils outscored Oregon 14-3 to pull away.

The Ducks went without a field goal, missing eight straight shots from the field, in a six-minute span following Williams’ trey. Arizona State’s lead grew to 70-48 before the drought ended with 5:18 left on a Jacob Young 3-pointer.

The Sun Devils shot 57.4 percent from the field, including 45 percent (9 of 20) from beyond the arc. They outrebounded Oregon 40-29 and tallied 19 assists.

Arizona State led for all but 1:11 of the first half, taking as much as an eight-point advantage before entering the locker room at halftime on top 36-30.

Oregon shot only 34.4 percent from the field in the first half, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Arizona State, which made 53.8 percent from the field before halftime, was led by Jackson’s 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting (4 of 5 from 3-point range).

The Sun Devils scored the first six points of the second half on three consecutive made field goals to increase the lead to 42-30.

At that point, Arizona State was in a 14-of-19 shooting stretch from the field.

The Sun Devils’ lead increased to 56-37 on Horne’s 3-pointer with 13:37 remaining.

Oregon then scored eight unanswered points, but that was the Ducks’ last gasp before Arizona State pulled away for good.

