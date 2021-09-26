Arizona State begins Pac-12 play with big win over Colorado

Sep 25, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Tyrin Taylor (28) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton (6) during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels threw for 236 yards and led Arizona State with 75 yards on seven rushes in the Sun Devils’ 35-13 victory Saturday over Colorado in Tempe, Ariz., in the Pac-12 opener for each team game

Daniels completed 18 of 25 passes, connecting with seven different receivers. He rushed for two touchdowns, including a twisting and turning 15-yard scamper that capped the Sun Devils’ scoring with 8:30 left in the game.

Arizona State (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) pulled away with two touchdowns in the final quarter, also scoring on Rachaad White’s 30-yard touchdown reception on a lateral pass from wideout Ricky Pearsall.

The Sun Devils have outscored opponents 37-9 in the fourth quarter this season.

Arizona State, ranked 18th nationally in rushing offense averaging 226.3 yards entering the game, rushed for only 50 yards on 14 carries in the first half.

The Sun Devils finished with 167 yards on the ground, their ninth straight game with at least 150 yards rushing.

Arizona State led 14-3 at halftime behind its defense, which held Colorado to only 101 yards in total offense.

In a 30-0 loss to Minnesota at home last week, the Buffaloes had only 63 yards of total offense, including minus-19 on the ground.

Colorado (1-3, 0-1) finished with 183 yards rushing against the Sun Devils.

Arizona State, beset by 16 penalties for 121 yards in a loss last week at BYU, reduced that number to seven against Colorado, although they totaled 90 yards.

Daniels, who completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 138 yards in the first half, started Arizona State’s scoring with a 7-yard run with 7:45 left in the first quarter to put the Sun Devils ahead 7-0.

The Sun Devils increased the lead to 14-0 with 9:28 left in the second quarter on White’s 11-yard scoring run, which finished a seven-play, 72-yard possession.

Colorado’s offense awoke at the start of the second half with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that included Alex Fontenot rushing on the last five plays for 29 yards. His 1-yard score with 11:01 left in the third quarter cut the lead to 14-10.

Daniels responded by completing all three of his attempts for 42 yards in a 71-yard scoring drive.

White rushed twice for a combined 12 yards, and Elijhah Badger completed the possession with a 17-yard rushing touchdown with 7:53 left in the third quarter, enabling Arizona State to take a 21-10 lead.

