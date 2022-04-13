fbpx
Arizona star Bennedict Mathurin declares for draft

Mar 24, 2022; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) drives to the basket against Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) during the second half in the semifinals of the South regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona sophomore guard and consensus second-team All-American Bennedict Mathurin on Wednesday declared for the upcoming NBA Draft.

Mathurin, 19, made the announcement on Twitter. The 2021-22 Pac-12 Player of the Year did not say whether he was hiring an agent.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA and I am ready to take that step forward,” Mathurin posted.

Mathurin is a projected lottery pick.

Mathurin led the Wildcats in scoring (17.7 points per game) and a 33-4 record. Arizona was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to Houston in the Sweet 16.

The 6-foot-7 Mathurin also recorded 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Mathurin averaged 10.8 points per game as a freshman.

