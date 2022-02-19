Arizona St. drubs Oregon St., 73-53

Feb 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Dashawn Davis (13) guards Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Marreon Jackson came off the bench to score 15 points and help lead host Arizona State to a 73-53 win over Oregon State in a Pac-12 contest on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

Jay Heath scored 13 points, Jalen Graham added 12, Kimani Lawrence had 11 points and DJ Horne added 10 points to round out five players in double figures for Arizona State (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12), which has won three straight games.

Glenn Taylor Jr. had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Dashawn Davis added 13 points in defeat for Oregon State (3-22, 1-14), which still hasn’t won a game in 2022. The Beavers have lost 12 straight and haven’t won since beating Utah on Dec. 30.

Arizona State forced 19 turnovers from Oregon State and shot 45.2 percent from the field overall (28 of 62).

The Sun Devils were only 8 of 25 from 3-point range, but that was torrid compared to Oregon State, which went 2-of-19 from behind the 3-point line.

Arizona State also collected 10 steals and turned it over just 11 times.

Holding a 50-35 lead with 14:57 remaining in the game, Arizona State went on a 13-4 run to take a 63-39 lead with 9:49 left.

Oregon State scored the next four points after that, but Arizona State then took its biggest lead of the game at 69-43 with 5:30 remaining following a 6-0 run.

Trailing 29-13 in the first half, Oregon State mounted a charge, going on a 14-4 run to cut Arizona State’s lead to 33-27 with 3:42 remaining.

But Arizona State had an answer, ending the first half on a 9-2 run to take a 42-29 lead into halftime.

Arizona State was in control from the start, jumping out to a 10-2 lead and then going up 29-13 with 8:27 remaining in the first half.

