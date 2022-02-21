Arizona shoots up to No. 2 in AP Top 25 poll

Feb 19, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona climbed to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday, the highest ranking for the Wildcats in four years.

The Wildcats went 2-0 last week, including fighting off Oregon on Saturday, 84-81. Arizona (24-2) has won eight in a row.

Gonzaga (23-2) kept its grip on the top spot with all 61 first-place votes.

Auburn (24-3) dropped to No. 3 after losing at Florida on Saturday, the Tigers’ second loss in their last four games.

Purdue (24-4) rose a spot to No. 4 and Kansas (22-4) also moved up a spot to No. 5.

Kentucky (22-5) comes in at No. 6 followed by Duke (23-4) and No. 8 Villanova (21-6). Texas Tech (21-6) and Baylor (22-5) round out the top 10.

Arkansas (21-6) jumped five spots to No. 18 after a 2-0 week, including a win vs. Tennessee on Saturday. The Vols (19-7) dropped a spot to No. 17 this week.

Saints Mary’s (22-6) is back in the Top 25 after a week off. The Gaels are at No. 23. Iowa (18-8) joins the poll for the first time, at No. 25, after a win against Ohio State. The Buckeyes (16-7) fell four spots to No. 22.

Michigan State fell out of the poll after losses to Penn State and Illinois last week. The Spartans have lost four of five.

Wyoming fell out of the Top 25 after a 1-1 week.

