Arizona exercises 2023 option on manager Torey Lovullo

The Arizona Diamondbacks picked up the 2023 option on the contract of manager Torey Lovullo on Tuesday.

Lovullo is in his sixth season with the club and has a 397-438 record entering Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. He’s won the most games by a manager in franchise history.

Lovullo, 57, guided Arizona to a 93-69 record and a playoff appearance in his first season in 2017. The club beat the Colorado Rockies in the wild-card round before being eliminated in three games in the National League Division Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last season, the Diamondbacks went 52-110 for the second-worst record in franchise history.

But Arizona is displaying improvement this season and is 60-67 with 35 games remaining. The club is undergoing a youth movement with Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy in the outfield, and it recalled top prospect Corbin Carroll on Monday.

Carroll delivered a tiebreaking two-run double in Monday’s 13-7 win over the Phillies. It was his first major league hit and helped the Diamondbacks overcome a 7-0 deficit.

