Arizona Diamondbacks scratch Matt Peacock, start Jon Duplantier vs. Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Matt Peacock was scratched due to illness from Thursday night’s start against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.

Right-hander Jon Duplantier is making the start in place of Peacock.

Duplantier was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. The 26-year-old is making his first major league appearance since 2019 when he went 1-1 with a 4.42 ERA in 15 appearances (three starts) for Arizona.

Peacock, a 27-year-old rookie, is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in 10 appearances (two starts).

Arizona also recalled left-hander Ryan Buchter from Reno, optioned right-hander Corbin Martin to the same affiliate and transferred right-hander Luke Weaver (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list.

The 34-year-old Buchter hasn’t pitched in the majors this season. He is 17-4 with a 2.90 ERA in 267 career relief appearances with the Atlanta Braves (2014), San Diego Padres (2016-17), Kansas City Royals (2017), Oakland Athletics (2018-19) and Los Angeles Angels (2020).

Martin (0-2, 9.00) made his second start of the season on Tuesday when Arizona lost 8-0 to the San Francisco Giants. He gave up six runs, five hits, three walks and struck out two in four innings.

Weaver initially went on the injured list on May 18. He is 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA in eight starts this season.

The Diamondbacks have lost 10 straight games, 13 of 14 and 19 of 22 entering the four-game series against the Cardinals.

–Field Level Media