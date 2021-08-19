Arizona Diamondbacks activate Noe Ramirez from COVID list

Jul 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Noe Ramirez (50) delivers a pitch in the month inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated reliever Noe Ramirez from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday.

The 31-year-old right-hander landed on the list on July 30 after testing positive for the virus, according to manager Torey Lovullo.

Ramirez signed with Arizona as a free agent on May 22 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels.

He has no decisions and a 2.40 ERA in 16 relief appearances with the Diamondbacks. He has struck out 15 batters and walked four in 15 innings.

Ramirez is 13-10 lifetime with a 4.08 ERA in 202 games (eight starts) with the Boston Red Sox (2015-17), Angels (2017-21) and Arizona.

The Diamondbacks made room for his return by optioning right-hander Humberto Castellanos, 23, to Triple-A Reno after Wednesday night’s 4-2 victory against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Castellanos (1-1) gave up one run on three hits over 5 1/3 innings to earn for his first career win and added two hits at the plate against the Phillies.

–Field Level Media