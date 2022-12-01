Arizona coach Jedd Fisch lands extension through 2027 season

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch agreed to a two-year extension through the 2027 season, the school announced Thursday.

The deal comes after the Wildcats sported a 5-7 record in Fisch’s second season. Arizona went 1-11 in his first.

“Coach Fisch has brought a new level of energy and excitement to Arizona Football, for our student-athletes and for our fans,” school president Dr. Robert C. Robbins said in a news release. “With a top-20 recruiting class this past year, an outstanding season, and the kind of integrity and dedication we value at the University of Arizona, he has earned this vote of confidence and I am excited for the bright future he is building for this program.”

The Wildcats’ best moment this season was a 34-28 road victory over then-No. 9 UCLA. They also defeated rival Arizona State 38-35 in the regular-season finale.

Arizona’s other victories this season were against San Diego State, North Dakota State and Colorado.

“This new contract will allow us to continue to build and improve in all areas,” Fisch said in the news release. “This would not be possible without the incredible efforts of our players and coaches, to whom I am incredibly grateful.”

Fisch, 46, served two games as UCLA’s interim coach in 2017 after the firing of Jim Mora. He spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as an offensive assistant following that campaign and was the New England Patriots’ quarterback coach in 2020 before being hired by Arizona.

–Field Level Media