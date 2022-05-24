Arizona Cardinals sign Darrel Williams after Patrick Mahomes endorsement

The Arizona Cardinals have signed talented pass-catching running back Darrel Williams after his former quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave Arizona glowing reviews of his abilities.

On Tuesday, sports insider and co-host of the “Pull Up Podcast,” Jordan Schultz, reported that four-year Kansas City Chiefs veteran Darrel Williams agreed to a contract to join the Cardinals for the 2022 season. While terms of the deal were not released, Schultz added that the opinion of Chief QB Patrick Mahomes was part of the team’s decision to sign the 27-year-old.

Arizona Cardinals sign Darrel Williams after scoring 8 TDs in 2021

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“Breaking: FA RB Darrel Williams is signing with the #AZCardinals, per source. I’m also told Patrick Mahomes vouched for Williams, informing Arizona that he was a back he both liked/trusted.”

Williams was signed by the Chief in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. Over his four-year stay in Kansas City, he slowly grew into a sound contributor. However, in 2021 he took a notable leap forward as a dual-threat out of the backfield for the organization.

Darrel Williams stats (2021): 558 yards rushing, 452 yards receiving, 1010 total, 8 TDs

Last year, Williams ran 144 times for 558 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 47 catches for an extra 452 yards and two more touchdowns.

The LSU alum is also a skilled pass blocker and should be a very nice addition to give his new quarterback Kyler Murray another option in the passing game while being a bonus when it comes to the team’s blocking schemes.

The Arizona Cardinals could use all the help they can get over the first six games of the season. After their top wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins tested positive for a banned substance in the offseason and will be banned for the first half dozen games of the season.

The team also made a major NFL Draft night trade in acquiring talented Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown.