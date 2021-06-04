Arizona Cardinals sign cornerback Darqueze Dennard to one-year deal

Sep 13, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard (34) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Dennard, who is expected to provide depth at the position.

Dennard will be reunited with Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was his defensive backs coach in 2014 and 2015 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dennard, 29, recorded 36 tackles and one interception in eight games (six starts) last season with the Atlanta Falcons. He has collected 310 tackles, four interceptions, three sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 85 career games (30 starts) with the Bengals and Falcons.

The Bengals selected Dennard with the 24th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals waived injured wide receiver Krishawn Hogan to make room on the roster for Dennard.

–Field Level Media