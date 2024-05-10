Arizona Cardinals news: Monti Ossenfort signs big playmaking receiver to pair with Marvin Harrison Jr.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kicking off their season without their starting quarterback, the Arizona Cardinals knew who they were last year. Kyler Murray’s absence all but ensured Jonathan Gannon wouldn’t emerge as a contender in the NFC West.

While last season was all about embracing a rebuilding effort while trying to find hidden gems, this year is all about seeing what Kyler Murray is capable of, fully removed from his ACL tear.

We’ve already seen Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort get his quarterback a shiny new toy in potential superstar Marvin Harrison Jr with the fourth overall pick. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound wideout brings a lot more size to a receiving corps led by Trey McBride (6-foot-4) and Michael Wilson (6-foot-2).

But Ossenfort isn’t done adding big playmakers to the Cardinals’ receiving corps.

Arizona Cardinals sign Zay Jones to bolster WR corps

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals have signed Zay Jones. Jones also visited with the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Titans, but the Cardinals presented the best fit for the 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver.

Jones, 29, had a down year in 2023 while he battled injuries. Limited to just nine games, Jones recorded just 321 yards on 34 receptions.

Yet, Jones is just one year removed from the best season of his career, when he hauled in 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The entire Jaguars offense took a step back last season, so while Jones was certainly impacted by injuries, it’s possible the Cardinals can get more out of the seven-year-pro than Jacksonville did.

