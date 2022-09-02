Arizona Cardinals and safety Jalen Thompson agree on a 3-year extension worth nearly $40 million

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals and one of the standout players on the team’s defense last season, safety Jalen Thompson, have agreed on a new extension that could net the 24-year-old nearly $40 million over the life of the contract.

On Friday, the Cardinals announced that they had come to terms on a new three-year extension with Thompson that could keep him on the roster until 2025. Following the news, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed the specifics of the deal for the former Washington St. star.

“Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson’s contract extension is for three years and nearly $40 million, including $24.5M guaranteed, per source. Quite a journey for Thompson, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 supplemental draft who is now locked up through 2025.” Details of Jalen Thompson extension

Jalen Thompson had a breakout year for Arizona Cardinals in 2021, starting in 12 games

As Pelissero mentioned in his report, Thompson was a fifth-round selection by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL supplemental draft. For the uninitiated, the supplemental draft is held for players whose eligibility status changed after the deadline to be part of the regular NFL draft pool. The event runs for seven rounds and teams making picks have to forfeit the same pick in the following regualr draft whenever they make a supplemental selection. So, for Thompson to go from a supplemental pick to a player guaranteed to make $24.5 million is pretty impressive.

But impressive is the season Thompson had last year. After having his season ended early due to a leg injury following just five games in 2020, Thompson came back with a vengeance last season. Playing in 17 games and taking over the starting spot in the final 12. In those games, the Californian racked up an outstanding 121 total tackles (79 solos), three interceptions, with seven passes defended, and two quarterback hits.

Jalen Thompson stats (2021): 121 total tackles (79 solo), 3 interceptions, 7 passes defended, 2 quarterback hits

In locking up Thompson for several more seasons the Cardinals may have a Pro Bowl-caliber safety at an average of just $13.3 million annually.