Published April 18, 2022

Arizona 7-footer Christian Koloko enters NBA draft

Mar 24, 2022; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) dunk the ball again Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the second half in the semifinals of the South regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona 7-footer Christian Koloko declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Koloko, a junior, said he is focused on his face-up game and post moves ahead of the NBA draft combine next month.

“Playing in the NBA has always been my dream. I think I’m ready for that,” Koloko told Stadium in a video announcement.

Koloko, who hails from Cameroon, averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game as a junior last season with the Wildcats. He was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

–Field Level Media

