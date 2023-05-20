Arike Ogunbowale (27 points), Wings beat Dream in opener

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points and Satou Sabally added 25 to lead the Dallas Wings to an 85-78 victory over the visiting Atlanta Dream in both teams’ season opener Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Ogunbowale shot 9 of 25 from the field and grabbed four rebounds, while Sabally hit 7 of 13 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, to go along with seven rebounds. Natasha Howard chipped in a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Wings.

The Wings shot 27 of 74 (36.5 percent) from the field, including 9 of 30 (30 percent) from 3-point range.

Atlanta was led by Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker, who each recorded a double-double. Howard scored 20 points on 8-of-24 shooting from the field, including 4 of 12 from beyond the arc, to go along with 10 rebounds. Parker had 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting and added 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Allisha Gray added 10 points and seven rebounds against the Wings, who traded her to Atlanta in January for two first-round draft picks.

The Dream shot 29 of 82 (35.4 percent) from the field, including 9 of 32 (28.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Trailing 75-66 with 7:07 remaining, the Dream went on a 12-6 run to pull to within 81-78 on Alisha Gray’s three-point play with 1:04 left. After Ogunbowale missed a jumper, Rhyne Howard and Parker missed layups before Sabally grabbed the rebound with 28.1 seconds remaining.

Veronica Burton’s two free throws pushed Dallas’ advantage to 83-78 with 27.1 seconds left.

Leading 21-18 after the first quarter, the Wings seized control in the second quarter, outscoring the Dream 26-12 to take a commanding, 47-30 halftime advantage.

Ogunbowale scored 20 points, Natasha Howard had 11 and Sabally added 10 in the first half for Dallas.

Atlanta was led by Rhyne Howard’s 11 points, while Asia Durr added seven off the bench in the opening 20 minutes.

