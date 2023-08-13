Anonymous coach suggests Arch Manning could overtake Quinn Ewers as Texas Longhorns starting QB

Quinn Ewers is the Texas Longhorns‘ starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season, yet some believe Arch Manning could become the team’s starter by the end of the year. Yet, it’s not like Ewers, who started ten games for Texas in 2022, has a loose grip on the leading role for the Longhorns.

Heading into the season, the Longhorns are expected to have a competitive roster, one that can compete with the very best of the Big 12. Even coaches have the Longhorns ranked 12th.

Much of this is thanks to Ewers and a star-studded offensive cast, but as mentioned, some think the former five-star recruit could be looking over his shoulder soon enough. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg had the chance to speak with multiple head coaches, coordinators, and assistants about their thoughts on the upcoming crop of college football QBs. One anonymous defensive coordinator who coaches in the Big 12 had some interesting thoughts on the QB situation in Texas.

“Damn man, it’s really hard to not be successful when you’ve got all those weapons around you. Last year, they were really solid at running back, so you don’t put a lot of pressure on your quarterback. They’re going to be finding their way a little bit. I know he’s (Quinn Ewers) going to get a lot of hype and all that, but I don’t think he’s as good [as other Big 12 QBs]. I would watch for the other kid [Arch Manning] to unseat him at some point.” Unnamed Big 12 defensive coordinator on Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers

Ewers is headed into his sophomore season with the Longhorns, and there’s been no indication that he’s under any risk of becoming a backup to Manning any time soon.

Quinn Ewers’ stats last season: 58.1% completion rate, 2,177 passing yards, 15 TD, 6 INT

Yet, there will be a time when Cooper’s son gets his chance to lead the Longhorns. Having recently inked his first NIL deal, Manning is still just 18 and is heading into his freshman season at Texas.

