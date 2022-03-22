Arbitration roundup: Guardians, Shane Bieber agree to one-year, $6M deal

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Cleveland Guardians to avoid arbitration as Tuesday’s filing deadline arrived.

The right-hander was limited to 16 starts last season due to a shoulder injury that sidelined him more than three months. The two-time All-Star was 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA.

Bieber, 26, won the American League Cy Young Award in 2020 when he went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts.

Six other Guardians agreed to one-year deals to avoid arbitration: infielder Amed Rosario ($4.95 million), outfielder Franmil Reyes ($4.55 million), catcher Austin Hedges ($4 million), right-hander Cal Quantrill ($2.51 million) and outfielders Bradley Zimmer ($1.3 million) and Josh Naylor ($1.2 million).

–The Kansas City Royals agreed on a one-year, $3 million contract with shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. He has played more than 100 games just once (102 in 2019) and played in just 35 games last season due to oblique and hamstring injuries.

Kansas City also agreed to one-year deals with right-handers Brad Keller ($4.825 million) and Scott Barlow ($2.4 million), recently acquired left-hander Amir Garrett ($2.025 million), first baseman Ryan O’Hearn ($1.3 million) and catcher Cam Gallagher ($885,000).

The Royals have yet to come to terms with outfielder Andrew Benintendi and second baseman Nicky Lopez.

Among other deals reached Tuesday:

–The San Diego Padres came to terms with right-hander Joe Musgrove ($8.625 million) on a one-year deal. Musgrove, 29, went 11-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 31 starts and one relief appearance and also threw the first no-hitter in franchise history.

–The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a one-year deal with first baseman Rhys Hoskins ($7.7 million). The 29-year-old slugger batted .247 with 27 homers and 71 RBIs in 107 games last season.

–The Seattle Mariners and shortstop J.P. Crawford agreed on a one-year, $4.85 million deal. Crawford, 27, batted .273 with nine homers and 54 RBIs in 160 games last season.

–The San Francisco Giants and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski came to terms on a one-year, $3.7 million deal. Yastrzemski, 31, established career highs of 25 homers and 71 RBIs but batted just .224 in 139 games last season.

–The Tampa Bay Rays reached one-year deals with outfielders Manuel Margot ($5.6 million) and Austin Meadows ($4 million). Margot, 27, batted .254 with 10 homers and 57 RBIs in 125 games last season, while the 26-year-old Meadows batted .234 with 27 homers and a career-high 106 RBIs last season.

–The Los Angeles Angels reached a one-year, agreement with catcher Max Stassi ($3 million). Stassi, 31, batted .241 with 13 homers and 35 RBIs in 87 games last season.

–The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a one-year deal with right-hander Chris Stratton ($2.7 million) but haven’t come to terms with All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Stratton, 31, went 7-1 with eight saves and a 3.63 ERA in 68 relief appearances last season.

–Field Level Media