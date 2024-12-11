Appeals panel upholds NASCAR penalty against Ty Majeski for skipping media day to vote

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ty Majeski lost his appeal to the National Motorsports Appeal Panel over the $12,500 fine issued by NASCAR for missing Truck Series Championship content day at the productions facility in Concord, North Carolina on November 5.

Majeski chose not to attend so he could vote in the federal election in person in his native Wisconsin. He ultimately won the championship two days later at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR said it was never made aware that Majeski wanted to vote in person and a representative said it would have scheduled his obligations in a way that allowed him to leave early or arrive later.

Wisconsin also allows for early and absentee voting.

Majeski made his team, Thorsport Racing aware of the decision, and had the support of the Thorson family that owns the team.

In reaching the above decision, the National Motorsports Appeal Panel provided the following explanation: “Driver failed to meet contractual agreement with NASCAR. One of the most, if not most, important media obligations of the entire season.”

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:

Mr. Hunter Nickell

Ms. Cathy Rice

Mr. Lake Speed

