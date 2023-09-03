Former All-Pro WR Antonio Brown allegedly threatened teammates with gun in Arena League

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown hasn’t played an NFL game since January 2, 2022. Yet, the four-time All-Pro is still generating headlines long after his NFL career has ended.

Most recently, Brown has attempted to play football for the Albany Empire, a team he was briefly a partial owner of, which plays in the National Arena League. While he did practice with the team, he never played in an actual game. However, that didn’t mean Brown didn’t leave an impression on his teammates. Unfortunately, it might not have been a good one.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success – Get FREE Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners

A new report from ESPN’s Anthony Olivieri and Michael A. Fletcher details how Brown’s time with the Empire quickly turned sour. It became a mess, from unkept promises to unpaid salaries and even threats of violence. It reached a boiling point when one of the Empire’s players approached Brown about why the team shared, then quickly removed a social media post that honored one of their former players who passed away. This confrontation led to Brown allegedly telling his business partner to go grab a gun from the car.

“AB looked at Ryan [Larkin] and was like, ‘Hey, man, you still got the AR in the car? Go get it,'” Prince said. “Then I was like, I’m not going to allow this dude to walk out of here after you just threatened us. … After he said that, things did calm down and we had a conversation. But the fact is that he threatened us by telling his assistant to grab his AR.” ESPN report on Antonio Brown

Brown’s tenure with the team also reportedly included recording conversations between athletes, releasing players on a bus ride home from a game, and telling them they needed to “worry about winning” if they wanted to get their game checks.

Brown is no longer affiliated with the Albany Empire or the National Arena League in any capacity.

Related: See the Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams before Week 1 kicks off