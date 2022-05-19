Anthony Santander’s walk-off homer lifts O’s over Yankees

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Santander hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 9-6 win over the visiting New York Yankees and end a six-game losing streak on Thursday.

Santander, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and a walk, hit the first walk-off home run of his career when he drove a cutter from Yankee reliever Lucas Luetge (1-1) down the left field line with one out.

Santander’s 376-foot blast came after Austin Hays reached on an error and Trey Mancini singled to center.

Reliever Felix Bautista (1-1) picked up the win for the Orioles, who had seen Jorge Lopez blow a save opportunity in the top of the inning.

Trailing 6-5 in the ninth, the Yankees tied the game on DJ LeMahieu’s two-out single to right that scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Kiner-Falefa’s two-run single in the sixth, scoring Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, had put New York ahead 5-3, but the Orioles rallied.

Tyler Nevin’s single to center off reliever Miguel Castro scored Santander, who led off with a walk and advanced to second when Jorge Mateo was awarded first on catcher’s interference.

Castro was relieved by Chad Green. After striking out Robinson Chirinos, Green gave up a sacrifice fly to Cedric Mullins that scored Mateo from third.

Rougned Odor pinch-hit for Chris Owings and hit a single to right-center field that scored Nevin from second, giving the Orioles a 6-5 lead.

The Yankees, who saw a four-game winning streak end, grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann.

After LeMahieu flied out, Judge walked and advanced to third on Rizzo’s double to right before they both scored on Giancarlo Stanton’s single to left.

Baltimore tied the game in the second when Nevin knocked a leadoff single and Chirinos hit a two-run homer to left field off Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery.

After the Orioles took a 3-2 lead on Mateo’s single that scored Santander, the Yankees tied it on Stanton’s homer to left to lead off the fourth.

Nevin and Mancini each had two hits for the Orioles.

Stanton went 2-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs for the Yankees, who also got two hits apiece from Rizzo, LeMahieu and Kiner-Falefa.

–Field Level Media