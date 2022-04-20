Anthony Rizzo homers, scores twice to lead Yankees past Tigers

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera moved within one hit of 3,000 for his career but Anthony Rizzo led the visiting New York Yankees to a 5-3 victory on Wednesday.

Cabrera singled his first three times up, then struck out in the eighth against Clay Holmes. He’ll be looking for the historic hit in the series finale Thursday afternoon.

Rizzo homered and doubled, scored two runs and drove in two more, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Chad Green (1-1) got the win despite giving up two runs in one inning of relief, while Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his third save.

Jeimer Candelario had two hits and scored two runs for the Tigers and Harold Castro drove in two runs.

Yankees starter Luis Severino gave up one run on seven hits in five innings. The Tigers’ Eduardo Rodriguez allowed three runs on four hits in six innings.

The Tigers scored a run in the second. Candelario led off with a double, moved to third on Cabrera’s infield hit and scored on Victor Reyes’ RBI single.

New York took a 2-1 lead in the third. Kiner-Falefa led off with a double and Kyle Higashioka walked. First baseman Spencer Torkleson robbed Aaron Hicks of a base hit with a leaping catch. Aaron Judge then ripped a double to left, knocking in Kiner-Falefa. Rizzo’s RBI groundout brought in Higashioka.

Detroit loaded the bases in the fourth but Harold Castro lined out and Tucker Barnhart struck out against Severino.

Rizzo ripped a 1-1 pitch off Rodriguez over the right-center field wall in the sixth for his fourth homer.

The Tigers tied it at 3-all in the bottom of the inning against Green. Candelario and Cabrera hit back-to-back singles before Green recorded his first two outs. Castro then laced a double to left to bring in both runners.

The Yankees regained the lead in the seventh against Drew Hutchison (0-1). Josh Donaldson walked and Gleyber Torres reached on Hutchison’s throwing error. Kiner-Falefa knocked in pinch runner Tim Locastro with a single.

The Yankees made it 5-3 against Joe Jimenez in the eighth. Rizzo led off with a double, stole third and scored on DJ LeMahieu’s fielder’s choice grounder.

–Field Level Media