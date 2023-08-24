Anthony Richardson guides Colts to win over Eagles

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson put up poor passing numbers, but the Colts rolled to a 27-13 win over the host Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday to complete the preseason.

Richardson, the fourth overall draft pick this year out of Florida, played the first half and led the Colts on three scoring drives. He connected on just 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards, but he also ran for a game-high 38 yards on five carries.

Gardner Minshew took over at QB for Indianapolis (2-1) in the second half and went 9 of 11 for 102 yards and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kenyan Drake. Sam Ehlinger finished up and went 6 of 8 for 86 yards.

Philadelphia (0-2-1) held out quarterback Jalen Hurts, with Marcus Mariota getting the start. Mariota wound up 1 of 2 for 21 yards. Tanner McKee (19 of 34, 158 yards) and Ian Book (11 of 15, 80 yards) also saw action under center for the Eagles. Deon Cain made six receptions for 62 yards.

–Field Level Media