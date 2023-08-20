Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson going above and beyond to become fan-favorite, forced to stop signing autographs

The Indianapolis Colts believed Anthony Richardson was the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft in part due to his elite arm strength, size, athleticism and ability to break free from tackles. As the franchise is now learning, those physical traits could come in handy to evade team security after practice.

Richardson has been busy at Colts’ training camp, handling all the responsibilities that come with being the face of a franchise and the starting quarterback. Only 21 years old, the rookie also isn’t just thinking about making a strong impression on the coaching staff and his new teammates.

While Richardson is quickly becoming beloved in the locker room, that’s not the only group where he’s gathering support. Before even taking the field in the regular season, the Colts’ rookie quarterback is making sure to build a relationship with the fans that he hopes deliver years of unforgettable memories.

Colts’ reporter Stephen Holder noted that Richardson has made a daily habit of staying way after practice ends to sign autographs for fans. In fact, the rookie’s commitment to ensuring each fan goes home happy has extended to the point where team security has to pull him away and make him stop.

#Colts QB1 Anthony Richardson signed autographs until a team staffer forced him to leave. The rookie even signed and gave away his cleats when a few kids repeatedly begged for them.



There’s also a cameo from AR’s little bro, Corey Carter, who was rocking his big bro’s helmet. pic.twitter.com/6Oav4KbhMy — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 17, 2023

While most NFL teams allow players to sign autographs for fans after training camp practices, it’s typically scheduled and done periodically. In some cases, clubs will have select positions assigned to a specific area after practice for autograph sessions and other players are made unavailable.

Richardson is going well beyond what’s expected of him regarding fan interactions. However, the former Florida Gators signal-caller is demonstrating that creating moments that will last a lifetime for some of his young fans and will make him even more well-liked by the entire fanbase is a top priority when he isn’t on the practice field with his team.

Richardson has done everything the Colts have asked from him and more this summer, which is why he’ll be the starting quarterback in Week 1. While there are expected to be plenty of ups and downs for him, he’s earning the trust of the fan base and that support can last through the highs and lows of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.