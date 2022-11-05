Anthony Richardson (4 TDs) fuels Florida past Texas A&M

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Anthony Richardson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as Florida posted a 41-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday in College Station, Texas.

In only their second road game, the Gators (5-4, 2-4) overcame a four-point halftime deficit with Richardson’s two passing scores to deal the Aggies (3-6, 1-5) their fifth consecutive defeat.

Richardson completed 17 of 28 for 201 yards, with touchdown passes to Ja’Quavion Fraziars and Caleb Douglas. Richardson rushed for 78 yards and two scores. Montrell Johnson Jr. had 22 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Battling a flu bug all week, the Aggies started quarterback Haynes King, who went 23 of 45 for 279 yards and a touchdown.

Devon Achane rushed for 122 yards on 16 carries, with two rushing scores and one receiving. Evan Stewart had eight receptions for 120 yards.

On its remaining schedule, Texas A&M will have to beat Auburn, UMass and LSU to compete in a bowl game.

With each team riding losing streaks, both offenses appeared eager to snap the skids — scoring on the game’s first seven possessions.

Adam Mihalek ended a 42-yard drive with a 50-yard field goal for the first points, but the Aggies traveled 75 yards on just three plays before Achane rambled five yards to make it 7-3.

On a drive aided by a targeting call on the Aggies’ Jaylon Jones, Richardson made it 10-7 at 6:01 by dashing 10 yards for a touchdown.

Achane notched his second score by taking a third-down swing pass five yards for a 14-10 lead at 1:47, but Richardson went 60 yards on a keeper with 33 seconds left in the quarter.

In the second quarter, Randy Bond’s 24-yard field goal knotted it at 17 with 11:58 remaining. However, Mihalek matched Bonds with a kick from the same distance with 4:49 remaining.

Achane, who had 101 rushing yards at halftime, scored for the third time on a short run as the Aggies led 24-20 at the break.

Early in the third, Richardson lobbed a 19-yard score to Fraziars. He added another to Douglas from 12 yards with 3:58 left for a 34-24 lead. Johnson’s 5-yard run ended the scoring in the fourth quarter.

