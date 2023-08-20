Anthony Edwards dominates Germany in Team USA’s final FIBA World Cup exhibition match

Anthony Edwards is a full-blown superstar. Those who watch the Minnesota Timberwolves closely know this all too well, but now the entire sports community is getting a chance to learn about the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft thanks to his excellence during Team USA’s FIBA World Cup play.

Even though they have yet to play games that count, Sunday’s final exhibition match showed just how ready Ant and Team USA is for competitive play to begin in their 99-91 win over Germany. Team USA finished with a perfect 5-0 record, but their win streak was nearly in danger before going on an 18-0 run late in the fourth quarter to take control.

Leading that effort was Edwards, who finished with 34 points, six rebounds, two blocks, and this incredible posterization over Daniel Theis.

Edwards had multiple plays that belong on a highlight reel, and afterward, coach Steve Kerr couldn’t help but heap praise on the new leader of Team USA.

“He’s unquestionably the guy. You can see he knows it. But now the team knows it, and I think the fans see it. … He genuinely believes he’s the best player in the gym every single night. And he’s such a dynamic young player. I think he’s taking a leap. If you think about USA basketball over the years, a lot of young players have taken a leap in these World Cup (and) Olympic competitions and it feels to me like Anthony is taking that leap.” Team USA coach Steve Kerr on Anthony Edwards

Edwards leads Team USA with 19.2 points per game as the World Cup play begins. He’s played three seasons with the Timberwolves, becoming a first-time All-Star in 2022. He’s already the face of the franchise, but if he can keep this impressive play up, we could be talking about the MVP candidate as a potential future face of the NBA too.

Team USA’s first game of the FIBA World Cup tips off against New Zealand on August 26.

