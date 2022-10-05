Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis late scratch for preseason game with back issue

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was expected to start with LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook and Austin Reaves in their preseason game against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas Wednesday evening.

In fact, the injury-plagued big man was in the Lakers’ initial lineup less than an hour before tip-off from T-Mobile Arena. In surprising fashion, Davis was a late scratch with what the Lakers are calling tightness in the lower back.

Typically, we wouldn’t even cover a star player sitting out an otherwise meaningless preseason game. But AD is not your typical star player. He’s dealt with myriad injuries over the past two seasons and needs to remain healthy if the Lakers are going to rebound from their 49-loss 2021-22 campaign.

Anthony Davis injury history

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers are said to be sitting Davis out of an “abundance of caution.” It makes sense in that Wednesday’s game means absolutely nothing in the grand scheme of things.

The hope here is that this is not a harbinger of things to come. Davis missed 42 games due to an MCL sprain in the knee and an injured right ankle last season. Back in 2020-21, the eight-time All-Star sat out 36 games due to issues to his right calf and heel.

All said, Davis has missed 78 of a possible 154 games over the past two seasons (51%). During that span, he’s continued to play at a high level when on the court.

Anthony Davis stats (2020-22): 22.5 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.2 SPG, 51% shooting

Unfortunately, Davis’ injury issues have had a direct impact on the Lakers’ lack of success. Last year saw Los Angeles boast a 15-27 record in the 42 games that he missed.

Hopefully, this is in fact the Lakers playing it close to the vest for a meaningless early-October game. But any time you’re talking about the lower back and a player of Davis’ ilk, there has to be at least some concern.