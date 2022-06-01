Angels-Yankees postponed; split-DH set for Thursday

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels-New York Yankees game slated for Wednesday night was postponed due to a weather forecast of inclement weather in New York.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Thursday, with the rescheduled game as the opener at 1:05 p.m. ET and the nightcap starting at 7:05 p.m.

According to MLB.com, the Angels will start right-hander Shohei Ohtani (3-3, 3.45 ERA) in Game 1, with Wednesday’s intended starter, lefty Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.65), going in Game 2.

The Yankees have not yet officially announced their starting pitchers for Thursday’s twin bill.

The Yankees won for the fifth time in seven games in Tuesday’s 9-1 rout over the Angels, marking a season-high sixth straight loss for L.A.

