Angels use late 2-run rally to nip Orioles

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout each homered and drove in two runs to help the visiting Los Angeles Angels earn a split of the four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles with a 6-5 win on Thursday afternoon.

Luis Rengifo had three hits and scored two runs and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked two.

Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman each hit two-run homers and Austin Hays contributed three hits and scored twice for the Orioles, who had won two in a row.

Baltimore starter Tyler Wells also allowed three runs and six hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Ohtani lifted a changeup over the fence in right for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Livan Soto made his season debut for the Angels and led off the third with a nine-pitch walk. One out later, Trout homered for the second straight game to make it 3-0.

Anderson had retired eight in a row heading into the fifth inning when Joey Ortiz led off with a single. Hays followed with a double to put runners on second and third, and Ryan Mountcastle’s sacrifice fly cut the lead to 3-1.

Santander then came through with a two-run blast to tie the score 3-3.

Los Angeles moved back ahead 4-3 in the sixth. Rengifo walked with two outs, stole second and scored on a single by Zach Neto.

Hays had a one-out infield single in the seventh before Rutschman delivered his two-run homer to right off Chris Devenski (1-0) for a 5-4 lead.

After back-to-back batters reached base off Bryan Baker (3-1) with one out in the eighth, Gio Urshela came through with a pinch-hit RBI single off Austin Voth to tie the score 5-5.

Danny Coulombe came in to face Ohtani with the bases loaded and he reached on an infield single to drive in Neto for a 6-5 lead.

Carlos Estevez pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

