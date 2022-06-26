fbpx
Published June 26, 2022

Angels recall LHP Jose Suarez from Triple-A Salt Lake

Apr 24, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez (54) delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels officially recalled left-hander Jose Suarez from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The expected move comes one day after right-handed reliever Janson Junk was optioned to Salt Lake.

It was thought that Suarez would start Sunday’s series finale against the visiting Seattle Mariners, but the Angels listed right-handed reliever Andrew Wantz as their starter instead.

Wantz is expected to be the opener ahead of Suarez, who will pick up a bulk of the innings.

Suarez, 24, is 0-2 with a 5.00 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) this season. Over the past four seasons with the Angels, he is 10-18 with a 5.61 ERA in 51 appearances (37 starts).

–Field Level Media

