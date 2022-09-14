Los Angeles Angels recall infielder Michael Stefanic, place infielder Andrew Velazquez on IL

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels recalled reigning Pacific Coast League Player of the Week Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Angels placed fellow infielder Andrew Velazquez on the 10-day injured list with a right meniscus tear.

Stefanic, 26, batted .167 (7-for-42) with four runs in 16 games this season with the Angels. He batted .314 with four homers and 38 RBIs in 77 games with Salt Lake in 2022.

Velazquez, 28, is hitting .196 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 125 games this season.

He is a career .192 hitter with 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 221 games with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Angels.

–Field Level Media