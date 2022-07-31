Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout making progress with back injury

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is making progress from a back injury that has kept him out since July 12 and will take the next step in his rehab program this week.

Speaking with reporters Sunday morning, Trout said he is set to begin rotational exercises for his back as soon as Wednesday after meeting with Dr. Robert Watkins last week. Rotational exercises are expected to lead to swinging a bat in the near future.

It is a far better prognosis than the news Wednesday when Angels trainer Mike Frostad revealed that Trout is dealing with a rare back condition called “costovertebral dysfunction.” Trout responded to that news by saying the reaction to it was overblown.

“It went from my career is over to now hopefully I’m going to play here soon,” Trout said with a laugh Sunday.

A three-time MVP and the 2012 American League Rookie of the Year, Trout is batting .270 with 24 home runs and 54 RBIs in 79 games this season after playing just 36 games last year because of a right calf strain. He was named an All-Star Game starter this season but did not participate in the contest because of his injury.

In 1,367 games over 12 seasons, all with the Angels, Trout is a career .303 hitter with a 1.000 OPS and has 334 home runs with 867 RBIs. He is a 10-time All-Star.

