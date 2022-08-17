Angels’ Mike Trout targeting return on Friday

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said Wednesday he is pain-free and hoping to return to the lineup Friday against the host Detroit Tigers.

The 31-year-old outfielder has not played since July 12 when he left a game against the Houston Astros with back spasms. He since has been diagnosed with costovertebral dysfunction at his T5 vertebrae, which refers to the inflammation of a joint connected to a rib at the thoracic section of his spine.

The three-time American League MVP began taking batting practice on Saturday but remains on the 10-day injured list.

Trout was batting .270 with 24 home runs and 51 RBIs in 79 games this season, and has played in just 115 games over the past two seasons because of his current injury and a right calf strain that cost him most of 2021.

In 12 seasons, all with the Angels, Trout is a career.303 hitter with a 1.000 OPS, along with 334 home runs and 867 RBIs. He is a 10-time All-Star.

