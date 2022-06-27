Angels manager Phil Nevin suspended 10 games for role in Mariners brawl, 11 others suspended

An old-school baseball brawl broke out in Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners, after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch, leading to six players and both managers getting ejected. As expected, suspensions were set to follow and now we’ve learned that Angels manager Phil Nevin got the worst of it, yet 11 others ended up getting suspended too. We’ll detail it all down below.

Here’s the clip of the brawl if you missed out.

WE HAVE A LEGIT BENCHES CLEARING BRAWL IN ANAHEIM!!



MLB hands out 12 suspensions after Angels-Mariners brawl

It didn’t take MLB long to determine who would be suspended for their participation in Sunday’s scrum. Just over 24 hours after the brouhaha broke out, the MLB announced a total of 12 suspensions. Here’s the who and why.

Angels manager Phil Nevin – 10 games for the intentional throwing by pitcher Andrew Wantz with warnings in place

for the intentional throwing by pitcher Andrew Wantz with warnings in place Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker – Seven games for actions that caused the incident, plus fighting

for actions that caused the incident, plus fighting Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon – Five games once he returns from the Injured List, for his actions, plus for leaving the bench while on the IL (also can’t be on the bench for the next seven games)

once he returns from the Injured List, for his actions, plus for leaving the bench while on the IL (also can’t be on the bench for the next seven games) Angels assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti – Five games for his actions

for his actions Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford – Five games for fighting

for fighting Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz – Three games for throwing at Jesse Winker

for throwing at Jesse Winker Angels pitcher Ryan Tepera – Three games for his actions

for his actions Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias – Two games for his actions

for his actions Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez – Two games for his actions

for his actions Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery – Two games for his actions

for his actions Angels Major League Interpreter Manny Del Campo – Two games for his actions

for his actions Angels catching coach Bill Haselman – One game for his actions

Are you kidding me? They even nailed the interpreter? This is the first time in MLB history an interpreter has been suspended following a brawl, but as you can see, he wasn’t the only one to go down with the sinking ship.

Nevin, serving in the managerial role on an interim basis getting 10 games sends a strong message as well. Clearly the league felt it was Nevin’s doing to have Andrew Wantz bean Winker as retaliation for the Mariners nearly hitting Mike Trout in the ninth inning during Saturday’s matchup. Which, with Wantz going inside to Julio Rodriguez in the first inning before drilling Winker later in the second, the league may have some reasoning here.

The Angels now face the Chicago White Sox for the first game of a three-game set on Monday, but they’ll have to do so without their manager and a number of other missing pieces.

Meanwhile the Mariners are set to take on the Baltimore Orioles, starting the first of a three-game series against Baltimore on Monday night, facing similar hardships. But at least they still have their interpreter.

