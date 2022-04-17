Angels lose Mike Trout in win over Rangers

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels got clutch hitting and a strong performance from their bullpen to beat the Texas Rangers 8-3 Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas for their third win in a row.

They also got good news regarding a potential crushing injury to center fielder Mike Trout, who was hit by a pitch on the back of his left hand. X-rays were negative and Trout is listed as day-to-day.

Trout had one of the Angels’ seven hits with runners in scoring position, an RBI double in the third inning that put the Angels up for good. Tyler Wade had two hits with runners in scoring position, and was one of six Angels to drive in at least one run. Los Angeles had 10 hits in all, including three by Matt Duffy.

Three Angels pitchers combined to throw 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Jose Suarez, including ex-Ranger Jimmy Herget, who struck out five in two innings, and Jaime Barria, who shut down the Rangers in the eighth and ninth innings.

Mike Mayers (1-0) got two outs in the fifth and was credited with the victory.

Trout was hit by an 81-mph full-count slider by Rangers reliever Spencer Patton in the top of the fifth inning and immediately had to leave the game. Brandon Marsh pinch ran for Trout and remained in the game in center field.

Nick Solak had two hits and Adolis Garcia homered for Texas.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Rangers starter Martín Perez (0-2). Shohei Ohtani led off with an infield single, went to third on a one-out single by Taylor Ward and scored with two outs on a passed ball by Rangers catcher Mitch Garver.

The Rangers got the run back in the second inning against Suarez when Charlie Culberson walked with one out and scored on a double by Willie Calhoun.

The Angels regained the lead with three runs in the third. Trout had an RBI double, a run scored on a throwing error by Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez and Duffy had an RBI single.

Perez was finished after four innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out five.

The Rangers closed to within 4-3 in the bottom of the third on Garcia’s two-run homer, but the Angels tacked on two runs in the sixth and two in the eighth.

