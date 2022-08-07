Angels crush Mariners, earn split of twin bill

Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Reid Detmers pitched seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the host Seattle Mariners 7-1 Saturday night to earn a split of a doubleheader between the American League West rivals.

The Mariners won the opener 2-1.

Mickey Moniak and David Fletcher hit home runs in the nightcap for the Angels, who improved to 6-2 at Seattle this season.

Detmers (4-3) allowed one run on six hits. The left-hander walked one and struck out seven.

Seattle right-hander Chris Flexen (7-9) lost for the first time in his past six decisions. Flexen gave up five runs on six hits in six innings, with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Angels broke a scoreless tie in the third inning.

Magneuris Sierra led off with an infield single and scored on Taylor Ward’s double into the gap in right-center field. Ward took third on Luis Rengifo’s groundout to the right side of the infield and scored on Max Stassi’s groundball single to left.

Moniak led off the fourth by going deep to right. It was his second homer since being acquired from Philadelphia at the trade deadline.

The Mariners pulled within 3-1 on Luis Torrens’ solo shot to right-center with two outs in the fifth. Sam Haggerty followed with a double into the left-field corner and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but Detmers struck out Adam Frazier to end the inning.

The Angels extended their lead to 5-1 in the sixth as Jared Walsh hit a one-out single to right and, an out later, Fletcher lined a hanging breaking ball just over the left-field wall.

Los Angeles scored twice more in the ninth as Moniak reached on a bunt single and took second on pitcher Brennan Bernardino’s throwing error. Fletcher then slapped an RBI single just inside the first-base bag. After the Angels loaded the bases with one out, Shohei Ohtani hit a sacrifice fly to left to cap the scoring.

Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger was activated between games from the 60-day injured list (high right ankle sprain) and made his first appearance since April 29, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.

–Field Level Media