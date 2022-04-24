Angels blow 6-run lead, still win to avoid sweep vs. Orioles

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Ward’s bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning drove in the game-winning run in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

Angels left fielder Jo Adell hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, but the Orioles rallied with three runs in the third and three in the seventh to tie the game at 6-6.

Ward came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with the bases full and one out to face Baltimore’s hard-throwing reliever Felix Bautista. Ward quickly fell behind in the count 1-2 but fouled off three pitches with two strikes and worked the count full. On the ninth pitch of the at-bat, Ward took a 98-mph fastball out of the zone for ball four to drive in Shohei Ohtani from third.

The win allowed the Angels to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Angels had only six hits, including two each from Ohtani and Mike Trout. However, they drew nine walks, including four by Anthony Rendon and three by Ward.

Trey Mancini and Austin Hays homered for Baltimore, which finished with nine hits. Cedric Mullins reached base four times with two hits and two walks.

Angels reliever Austin Warren (2-0) got the win over Orioles reliever Mike Baumann (1-2). Archie Bradley pitched the ninth for his first save of the season.

The Angels scored all six of their first-inning runs before an out was recorded. Orioles starter Chris Ellis lasted five batters before having to come out of the game with shoulder discomfort.

Ohtani led off with a walk, Trout was hit by a pitch and Rendon walked to load the bases. Jared Walsh followed with a two-run single, and after Ward walked to reload the bases, Ellis was removed from the game.

Travis Lakins Sr. entered the game for Baltimore and gave up Adell’s grand slam, the Angels going up 6-0.

Angels starter Jose Suarez kept the Orioles off the scoreboard until the third when he surrendered a three-run homer to Mancini. It was Mancini’s first hit of the season with runners in scoring position after going 0-for-14.

Suarez went 4 1/3 innings, the same as his first two starts. He gave up three runs on four hits and two walks Sunday, striking out six and making 78 pitches.

