Angels beat Giants, finally ending losing skid

Brandon Drury was a triple shy of the cycle and Lucas Giolito gave up three runs in six innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif., ending the Angels’ season-worst seven-game losing streak.

Drury singled in the first, homered in the fifth and doubled in the seventh, scoring in each inning. With a chance to hit for the cycle in the eighth inning, Drury grounded out.

Giolito (7-8) earned his first victory with the Angels since being traded from the Chicago White Sox on July 26. He lost his first two starts with the club but gave up three runs on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts on Tuesday.

Luis Rengifo, Mike Moustakas and Hunter Renfroe each had two hits for Los Angeles. Wilmer Flores singled, homered and drove in four runs in a losing effort for San Francisco.

Right-handed reliever Dominic Leone, who joined the Angels in a trading deadline deal with the Mets, gave up one run in two innings for his first save of the season.

The Giants went with left-hander Scott Alexander (6-2) as their opener but he failed to record even an out.

Rengifo led off with a double, Shohei Ohtani singled home Rengifo and Brandon Drury singled. That was it for Alexander, but the Angels didn’t stop there.

Jakob Junis entered the game and gave up an RBI single to Moustakas and an RBI double by Renfroe. Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada’s throwing error on the relay home allowed a fourth run to score in the inning.

Giolito kept the Giants off the scoreboard until the third after they loaded the bases with one out. Joc Pederson’s infield single drove in San Francisco’s first run of the game and Wilmer Flores followed with a two-run single to get the Giants within 4-3.

Drury’s solo homer off Alex Wood increased the Angels’ lead to 5-3 in the fifth, then Drury sparked a rally in the seventh with a one-out double off Wood. He went to third on a single by C.J. Cron and scored on Moustakas’ sacrifice fly to put the Angels up 6-3.

