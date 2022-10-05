Angels agree to keep manager Phil Nevin on 1-year deal

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Nevin will be back managing the Los Angeles Angels without the interim title in 2023 – for at least one season.

The team announced Wednesday that it had a one-year deal in place to bring back Nevin, who was named interim manager on June 7. He replaced the fired Joe Maddon. Nevin began the 2022 season as the team’s third base coach.

Nevin has guided the Angels to a 46-59 record entering Wednesday’s season finale. The Angels were 27-29 when Maddon was fired.

Financial terms were not released by the club.

Nevin, 51, is in his first season with the Angels. He previously worked as a third base coach with the San Francisco Giants (2017) and New York Yankees (2018-21).

In Nevin’s playing days, he starred at Cal State Fullerton and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 draft by the Houston Astros. He played for seven different major league clubs, including 75 games for the Angels in 1998, and ranks third all-time in San Diego Padres history with 156 home runs.

