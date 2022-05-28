Los Angeles Angels’ third baseman Anthony Rendon (wrist) lands on 10-day IL

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list with wrist inflammation.

An MRI exam on Friday confirmed the diagnosis.

Rendon has struggled all season but had just started to hit, batting .349 (15-for-43) over the past 15 days. For the season, he’s hitting .242 with a .335 on-base percentage, five home runs and 23 RBIs in 41 games.

Rendon, 31, signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels after helping the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019. That season, he hit .319 with 34 home runs and a major-league leading 126 RBIs.

Injuries limited him to 58 games last season. In 151 games in all with Anaheim, he’s batting .256 with 20 home runs and 88 RBIs.

–Field Level Media