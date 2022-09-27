Angela Stanford named Solheim Cup assistant captain

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Angela Stanford was named an assistant captain for the 2023 U.S. Solheim Cup team on Tuesday.

Captain Stacy Lewis previously named Morgan Pressel and Natalie Gulbis as assistant captains for the competition, scheduled for next September at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

“I’ve known Angela for a long time and I’m so happy that she agreed to work with me at the 2023 Solheim Cup,” Lewis said. “Angela has a great eye for statistics, finding the little details that go into picking the best players and making the right line-up combinations. As we look ahead to our week in Spain, I know that I have three great people — and great friends — who will work with me to bring these players the best experience, on both sides of the ropes.”

Stanford, 44, has been a member of the LPGA Tour since 2001. She has won seven titles, including her only major at the 2018 Amundi Evian Championship.

She has competed in six Solheim Cups, representing Team USA in 2003, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015.

In 2015, Stanford earned the winning point for the U.S. Team with her 2-and-1 victory over Suzann Pettersen. Pettersen is now the captain of Team Europe.

“I am extremely honored and excited to be part of Stacy’s team in 2023. Stacy’s passion for women’s golf and the Solheim Cup is truly awesome. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love the Solheim Cup, and I’m so happy to represent my country again,” Stanford said. “I look forward to the opportunity to learn from Stacy, Morgan and Natalie, and work to bring the Cup back to America!”

Lewis and Stanford were U.S. teammates in 2011, 2013 and 2015, and were both assistant captains under captain Pat Hurst at the 2021 Solheim Cup.

–Field Level Media