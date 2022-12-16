Angel City FC sign D Paige Nielsen to 2-year deal

Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Angel City FC signed veteran defender Paige Nielsen to a two-year contract on Friday, with the veteran exercising her club option.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NWSL expansion draft, Nielsen appeared in 20 matches (14 starts) with Angel City last season.

“We are just getting started building a legacy here in L.A.,” she said. “I’m so honored to continue to play for this club, community, and city. We have work to do and I’m excited to give it everything I have.”

Nielsen won a collegiate national championship at North Carolina in 2012 and helped the Washington Spirit capture the NWSL championship in 2021.

“Paige has the energy of a young player combined with the experience of a veteran, which is such a unique blend. She offers a lot of versatility to our team,” Angel City general manager Angela Hucles Mangano said. “It’s exciting to know she has so much more to offer coming into this next year, and is helping to set the stage for how Angel City will be talked about for years to come.”

Nielsen, 29, has played for the Seattle Reign (2016) and Spirit (2019-21) in the NWSL in addition to professional stints in Cyprus, Australia and South Korea.

–Field Level Media