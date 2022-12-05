Angel City FC re-sign veteran defender Jasmyne Spencer

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Angel City FC re-signed veteran defender Jasmyne Spencer to a new contract on Monday.

The 10-year NWSL veteran’s deal is guaranteed for two years and includes an option for a third year in 2025.

“I’m so excited to be returning to Angel City,” she said. “We are building something incredible here in L.A. and there’s no place I’d rather be. See you soon, ACFC fam — we’ve got unfinished business.”

Spencer, 32, had one assist in 15 matches (10 starts) during her first season with Angel City in 2022.

She has 15 goals and eight assists in 155 regular season matches since making her league debut with the Washington Spirit in 2013.

On Sept. 11, she was honored during a game against the Houston Dash for reaching 150 career games.

–Field Level Media