Anfernee Simons (30) helps Blazers rally past Knicks

Feb 12, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) battles for a rebound during the first half against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Anfernee Simons scored 30 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:08 remaining as the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 23-point deficit, dominated the fourth quarter, and recorded a 112-103 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Saturday.

Josh Hart added 23 in his debut for Portland while Ben McLemore contributed 17. Jusuf Nurkic posted a double-double with 12 and 20 boards while Justise Winslow chipped in 14. Portland shot 47.6 percent from the floor and hit 15 3-pointers.

New York folded in the fourth quarter by shooting 3 of 18 and finished a 1-4 road trip by blowing its largest lead of the season.

Julius Randle collected 28 points and 16 boards. Kemba Walker added 23 and rookie Quentin Grimes contributed 20 in place of RJ Barrett (sprained left ankle) for the Knicks, who were outscored 53-21 over the final 16:55.

The Knicks also lost starting center Mitchell Robinson to a sprained left ankle in the fourth quarter and Cam Reddish to a sprained right ankle.

Simons helped the Trail Blazers get their second straight victory following a six-game skid. After scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Simons scored 10 in the final 12 minutes when Portland outscored the Knicks by a 35-11 margin.

Simons hit a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play when Portland ripped off 13 straight points to take a 99-98 lead on a dunk by Nurkic with 4:23 remaining. His biggest shot was a 29-foot 3-pointer that made it 102-101 with 3:08 left.

Before storming back, the Blazers allowed a 39-point third quarter and trailed 82-59 with 4:55 remaining after Grimes hit his fourth 3-pointer during New York’s 29-8 burst.

Portland made a slight dent in the deficit and was within 92-77 entering the fourth.

After allowing Portland to score the game’s first 12 points, Randle scored 10 points as the Knicks outscored the Blazers 21-8 the rest of the opening quarter for a 23-20 lead.

Walker scored nine points in the second and his 18-footer with 34.7 staked the Knicks to a 53-48 lead at halftime.

