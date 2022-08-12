Andrew Vaughn guides White Sox to win over Tigers

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning to back a combined shutout by four pitchers to boost the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 win against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

The White Sox stopped a two-game losing streak while extending the Tigers’ skid to five. Chicago outhit Detroit 8-3 but had been frustrated by numerous missed opportunities before Vaughn’s hit against reliever Alex Lange (4-3) helped the team break through.

Liam Hendriks notched his 24th save in 27 opportunities, working around a one-out single in the ninth.

Reynaldo Lopez (5-2) was the winner, scattering one hit and one strikeout in a scoreless seventh.

Making his 21st start of the season and third against Detroit, Chicago’s Michael Kopech shined throughout an 85-pitch outing. The right-hander pitched six innings of no-hit ball while scattering three walks and a career-high 11 strikeouts.

After walking Miguel Cabrera to lead off the fifth, Kopech retired the last six Tigers he faced, including five via strikeout, catapulting him to his first double-digit strikeout game since April 25, 2021, against Texas.

Chicago’s bid for the franchise’s first combined no-hitter since July 1976 fizzled to start the seventh, as Javier Baez greeted Lopez with a single for his first of two hits on the night.

Detroit lefty Daniel Norris took a no-decision after spacing four hits, two walks and one strikeout in 4 2/3 scoreless innings. A longtime former Tiger who rejoined the organization last month after being released by the Chicago Cubs, Norris threw 64 pitches in his first start since May 7.

Norris’ previous season-long appearance was two innings.

Lange was the loser, allowing two runs and three hits with one walk and one strikeout.

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert exited the game following the sixth inning with a sprained left wrist sustained on an attempted steal of second base. The White Sox reported that X-rays were negative. Robert is day-to-day.

Robert and Josh Harrison had two hits apiece for Chicago.

