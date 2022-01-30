Andrei Svechnikov’s late goal lifts Hurricanes over Sharks

Jan 29, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) takes a shot against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Andrei Svechnikov broke a tie at 16:16 of the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting San Jose Sharks 2-1 Sunday in Raleigh, N.C.

Vincent Trocheck also scored and goaltender Frederik Andersen made 25 saves for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth consecutive game and seventh in the past eight.

Rudolfs Balcers scored for the Sharks and James Reimer stopped 27 of 29 shots. San Jose dropped to 1-1-1 on its four-game trip that concludes Tuesday at Tampa Bay.

The winning goal came after Carolina’s Sebastian Aho won a faceoff in the offensive end and tapped the puck back to Brett Pesce at the right point. Pesce’s shot didn’t make it through a maze of players in front of the net but the puck fell to the top left corner of the crease and Svechnikov knocked it into the open side of the net.

Andersen dove across the goalmouth to make a save on San Jose’s Noah Gregor with 59 seconds remaining to help preserve the victory.

Trocheck gave the Hurricanes the lead at 4:36 of the first period.

Just after line change, a San Jose pass through the neutral zone went off the skate of Carolina defenseman Ethan Bear and Ian Cole poked the puck to Trocheck just over the center line.

Trocheck skated down the middle of the ice, over the blue line and, as four defenders started to converge on him from all angles, put a wrist shot from between the top of the faceoff circles over Reimer’s catching glove and into the upper right corner of the net.

Balcers tied it at 3:36 of the third after Nicolas Meloche forced a turnover along the side boards in the offensive zone.

The puck went back to Jonathan Dahlen at the right point and he put a shot on net that Andersen saved. But Balcers collected the rebound in traffic at the top of the crease, edged to his left to avoid a prone defenseman and put a shot off the near post and into the net.

–Field Level Media