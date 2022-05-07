Andre Shinyashiki scores in Charlotte debut, edges Miami

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Shinyashiki scored in his first game as a member of Charlotte FC in the team’s 1-0 victory Saturday afternoon against visiting Inter Miami.

Shinyashiki joined the club just this this week from the Colorado Rapids in a deal for General Allocation Money, His goal came from the right side of the box in the 68th minute. He struck Yordy Reyna’s cross on the transition play, sliding to the ground and managing to direct the ball into the upper left corner of the net.

Shinyashiki’s goal — the 17th in 87 career MLS appearances — supported the clean sheet by Kristijan Kahlina, who made six saves.

Charlotte FC (4-6-1, 13 points) entered the day on a three-game MLS winless streak (0-2-1). All four of the team’s victories in its inaugural season have come on home turf, where the club now owns a four-game winning streak and plays its next two matches at home.

Inter Miami (3-7-1, 10 points) suffered its second successive loss following a three-game winning streak. Goalkeeper Drake Callender stopped six shots, but the team was blanked for the second straight week.

Shinyashiki was a Charlotte FC opponent just two games ago when he played for the Colorado Rapids. Those teams played to a 0-0 draw in Denver, but when the Brazilian attacker entered Saturday’s game in the 56th minute, he made certain he wasn’t involved in another scoreless game in his debut with Charlotte FC.

Shinyashiki had one goal in eight appearances this season for Colorado. He and Reyna both entered the game in the 56th minute Saturday.

By the second half, Charlotte FC started taking control of possession time and it finally paid off. After the goal, Inter Miami became more assertive and threatened a couple of times.

Attacker Indiana Vassilev, who returned to Inter Miami this week on loan, was in the starting lineup. He played until the 61st minute, providing some active minutes.

