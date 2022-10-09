Ambulance takes Detroit Lions’ Saivion Smith off field and back to hospital for neck injury evaluation

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith may be four years removed from wrapping up his college career at Alabama, but the 24-year-old was starting in his first NFL game and playing in just his tenth career appearance in Week 5 on Sunday. Taking on the New England Patriots, Smith was in on a defensive snap, covering Patriots tight end Hunter Henry at the line of scrimmage before stumbling and hitting the deck.

After what appeared to be a fairly typical play in a contact sport like football is, Smith remained on the field at Gillette Stadium as teammates gathered around him to show their concern. Smith would later be taken off the field via ambulance. Even his parents, who were at the game to watch their son play, came down to the field and hopped into the ambulance to ride back to the hospital.

#Lions Saivion Smith had to be taken off the field in an ambulance in Foxboro. It’s not really clear what happened on the replay. Didn’t appear to be a head injury but it’s hard to say. pic.twitter.com/bWpoAgytwr — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 9, 2022

Play was stopped for roughly ten minutes while the medical team worked quickly to attend to Smith.

While it’s unclear exactly what happened, all we can hope for is the best for Smith. As the Lions announced via their social media, a neck injury is believed to be the area of concern. We’ll be sure to provide any updates on Smith’s health once more is known about his condition. So far, thanks to the FOX broadcast, we know Smith does have feeling in his extremities.

Smith has also played for the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in his young career after going undrafted in 2019.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Jared Goff lands in top 10, and Geno Smith ranks above Russell Wilson